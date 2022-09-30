83% of all sex offenders “dumped” in Jacumba, says Supervisor Joel Anderson

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS (KUSI) – 83% of all sex offenders in the county have been places in the Jacumba region, says the Jacumba Supervisor Joel Anderson. At this point, he says, one in eight residents are sex offenders.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Jacumba Supervisor Joel Anderson to discuss how the placement of SVP’s makes his community unsafe for children and families.

William Stafford, a sexually violent predator with a long history of repeat rape convictions, was transferred to the Jacumba community on conditional release last month.

Stafford committed a series of sexual assaults in 1971, one of which was against a minor. In 1977, following probational release, Stafford committed sexual offenses against three different victims, one of whom was 15 years old. He pled guilty to forcible rape.

Stafford is classified as a sexually violent predator (SVP), a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.

The San Diego Superior Court has ordered the conditional release of Stafford to 42457 Old Highway 80, Jacumba, CA 91934.