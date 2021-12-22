84-year old killed in solo car crash on State Route 67

POWAY (KUSI) – Authorities Wednesday released the name of an 84-year old motorist who was killed in a solo car crash earlier this month on a rural roadway near Iron Mountain.

Angeline Galanti lost control of the 2006 Toyota Corolla she was driving while heading south in the 14500 block of state Route 67 in Poway about 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The Poway resident was driving to Barona Casino when she lost control of her car, which crossed into opposing lanes and struck a metal pillar, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Poway Fire paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

In an online statement from the day of the crash, the San Diego County sheriff’s Poway substation warned drivers of slick roads in the area due to rains that day, and tweeted that deputies investigating the fatal crash “noted a low coefficient of friction on the roadway between Iron Mtn and Poway Rd. Which means it’s very slippery when wet.”