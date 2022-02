$8M ad campaign promotes San Diego as a go-to tourist destination





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Tourism Authority has plans to spend $8 million in an advertisement to promote the city as a tourist destination with over half the budget going to a new advertisement campaign called “Happy and You Know It.”

Kerri Kapich, COO of the San Diego Tourism Authority, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the campaign.

Watch the campaign below: