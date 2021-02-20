8th Annual Randy Jones Invitational to raise thousands for charity through golf

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The golf teams at the 8th Annual Randy Jones Invitational, the country’s largest charity golf tournament, will be moving onto championships this weekend from Feb. 20-21 at the Rancho Bernardo Inn Golf Resort.

Randy Jones himself, legendary Padres pitcher, joined KUSI to discuss the details of the annual event.

The Invitational donates $10,000 to a charity chosen by the winning team, $2,500 for second place, and $1,000 for third place.

Not only does the winning team direct $10,000 to its charity of choice, but also wins a private jet ride to a dream golf escape on Pebble Beach in Monterey County, California.

This tournament was founded with the idea of finding the best foursome golfers with the best ball format.

Each year, the Randy Jones Foundation donates $85,000 to support local military families.

The Invitational has allocated 1 million in donations to charity since its establishment.

The game encompasses 1,440 golfers, representing over 200 charity golf tournaments.

To learn more about the event, visit: https://www.randyjonesinvitational.com/