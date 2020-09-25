8th annual ‘Remember Me Thursday’ animal adoption event hosted by Helen Woodward Animal Center

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Throughout the world on Thursday, September 24th, 2020, social media posts and candle lighting ceremonies will shine a light on the millions of homeless animals still awaiting adoption and encourage communities to opt to adopt to reduce the millions of orphan pets euthanized each year.

But, this year’s event will look a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic and the regulations that come with it.

The 8th annual “Remember Me Thursday” was held through Zoom.

Jessica Gercke from the Helen Woodward Animal Center discussed this year’s event on KUSI News.