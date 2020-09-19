8th grader at the Rock Academy gets flagpole dedication

SAN DIEGO (KUSI – Students, faculty and the community gathered to dedicate a new flagpole at the Rock Church and Academy as part of gatherings nationwide for See You at the Pole. The flagpole is being donated by Taylor Harris, Girl Scout and 8th grader at the Rock Academy.

As part of the flagpole dedication, Naval Special Warfare Center in Coronado will be sending a Four-person Flag detail to render the first honors. Rock Church Pastor, Miles McPherson will recognize Taylor for her efforts as well as lead the invocation and devotional time.

Harris, who has been a Girls Scout for eight years, saw the need for a permanent flag and flagpole at her school two years ago. She sold Girl Scout cookies and used the funds to purchase the flag. She completed her Girl Scouts Silver Award, which is the highest award an eighth-grader can earn in the program as a result of the flagpole project.