9/11 Memorial trailer departs from San Diego on cross country trip





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 40 foot semi with multiple 9/11 Memorials honoring all of the victims from all three locations to include, Fire Fighters, Police Officers, E.M.T.s and Paramedic, The U.S. Armed Forces, Pilots and Flight Crews and Innocent Civilians left San Diego this morning on a cross country trip.

Inside the trailer is a 720lb piece of World Trade Center 2. The World Trade Center steel from South Tower, 43rd Floor South East Corner, was one of 236 pieces of steel studied by The National Standards and Technology in Maryland to determine why the towers collapsed.

The Memorial trailer is headed for The Capitol of Missouri for an extensive 9/11 Patriot’s Day Ceremony. More info on that ceremony can be found here.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner met with Mitch Mendler, President World Memorial, to talk about Mendler’s upcoming journey.

Update: The 9/11 Memorial trailer is in Arizona. Continuing its trek to Missouri.🇺🇸 https://t.co/PVQpmXGR0s pic.twitter.com/VOXg2LdRZk — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 4, 2021