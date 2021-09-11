9/11 Online Remembrance Ceremony takes place in National City





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The National City Fire and Police Departments, alongside Firefighters Local 2744 held an online remembrance event from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Guest speaker Brennan Savage, a retired New York Fire Department firefighter, spoke at the event.

The event will be livestreamed on the City of National City’s Facebook page and National City Firefighters local 2744 Facebook pages.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was live from National City with more details on the event.