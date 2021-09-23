9-vehicle crash triggers SigAlert on westbound I-8 in La Mesa





LA MESA (KUSI) – A vehicle flipped onto its side in a nine-car pileup on Interstate 8 in La Mesa, injuring one person.

The crash closed the first and second lanes of westbound I-8 near Lake Murray Boulevard around 7:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency’s traffic reporting system said a three- to four-vehicle accident caused several more cars to pile up, flipping one on its side.

One person suffered unknown injuries.

The CHP issued a SigAlert.