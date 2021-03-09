9-year-old girl cries tears of joy when told she’s going back to school





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many of schools are still closed across California, and young kids haven’t had a chance to be in a classroom environment in about a full year.

Tarine Zanotto, a Redondo Beach mom, shared a now viral video of her 9-year-old daughter Clara bursting into to tears when she told her she can return to class next week.

Clara and Tarine joined Good Morning San Diego to share more of their emotional reaction to learning she will go back to school.

The original video of Clara’s reaction is below:

9-year-old Clara Zanotto cried tears of joy when told she’s finally going back to school. "When my mom told me I was going back to school, I was like, AHHHHHHH I get to see my friends!"https://t.co/jzTP78haKm — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 9, 2021