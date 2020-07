La Mesa 9-year-old helps raise money for Parkinson’s Disease through Bake Sales





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Zoe Bernard from La Mesa learned to cook and bake during quarantine and is using her new skill to fundraise money for a good cause.

The 9-year-old’s grandpa was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease about three years ago. Now Zoe has set a goal to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s through her baking.

All money will go to the michaeljfox.org foundation for Parkinson’s research.