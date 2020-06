9-year-old San Diegan participates in #VirtualShave2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -June 30th is St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s “Survivorship Giving Day.”

To honor the day, a young Carlsbad local and cancer survivor, volunteered to shave his head on Facebook Live to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Nine- year- old Micah Bernstein and his father Jeff Bernstein joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss their mission.