Police searching for information on $9,000 robbed from home in El Cajon





EL CAJON (KUSI) – Authorities reached out to the public today for help in identifying three thieves who broke into an eastern San Diego County home last month and stole nearly $10,000 in cash and property.

The masked burglars — believed to be two men and a teenage boy — smashed a master-bedroom glass door to get into the house in the 1900 block of Saxton Lane in the Crest neighborhood, east of El Cajon, about 6:30 p.m. on July 21, according to the county Sheriff’s Department.

After using pry bars to break into a safe, the trio grabbed roughly $9,000 in currency and another safe containing a handgun, then fled to the south into a nearby canyon.

Anyone with information about the break-in was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.