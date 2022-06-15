90’s themed golf tournament to benefit Let Them Breathe, hosted by Giving Golfers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, June 17th the Giving Golfers will host their Saved by the Bell Golf Tourney to benefit Let Them Breathe.

This Scramble tourney will have tee times from 2-4pm and the event ends at 6:30pm at the Rancho Bernardo Inn.

There will be food and drink from local companies on the holes and it is a 90’s theme.

Dress up as your favorite TV couple or just tight roll your pants and be ready to have a great time while doing some good for others!

Event registration HERE