95-year-old WWII Veteran Tony Defilippis remembers Japan’s surrender to the U.S. 75 years ago

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This September 2nd marks the 75th anniversary of Japan’s unconditional surrender to the United States, marking the end of World War 2.

One of the ten still living who witnessed the signing of Japan’s surrender in person, Tony Defilippis, remembers that historic day.

Defilippis is 95-years-old, and discussed that day with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.