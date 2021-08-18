96 kids conclude free swimming classes at the Kearny Mesa pool

KEARNY MESA POOL (KUSI) – Teaching your kids how to swim is one of the most important things you can do to keep them safe.

That’s because drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 1 to 14.

Last week, San Diego’s “Prevent Drowning Foundation” concluded a two-week session of free swimming classes for kids ages 6 months to 15 years old.

Parents were taught how to properly handle infants in pools while the older swimmers were taught basic swimming skills.

Nicole McNeil, President of Prevent Drowning Foundation San Diego, spoke with KUSI at the event.