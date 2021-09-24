9th annual Walk for Sobriety at NTC Park in Liberty Station on September 25th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Saturday, September 25th at NTC Park in Liberty Station (2455 Cushing Road, San Diego, CA 92106), McAlister Institute invites you to the 9th Annual Walk for Sobriety. Join us in a celebration that brings help and hope to thousands of individuals and families impacted by addiction.

All proceeds from the Walk for Sobriety benefit McAlister Institute, one of San Diego’s leading resources for substance abuse treatment and recovery programs. Our goal is to save lives by ensuring affordable, quality treatment for every individual and family who comes to us for help. Your tax-deductible donation helps bring these life-saving services to those who cannot otherwise afford them.

If you wish to participate but cannot afford the fees, please email WalkforSobriety@McAlisterInc.org to learn how you can receive a discount code.

For more information, click here.