A $400-gas rebate isn’t enough, says Carl DeMaio

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Assemblymembers proposed a $400 gas rebate in hopes of easing the pain at the pump for Californians amid record-breaking high gas prices.

But some have said that $400 just isn’t enough.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his thoughts on the gas rebate.

DeMaio attributed the creation of this rebate to Reform California’s launching a gas tax petition about eight weeks ago, explained DeMaio.

To sign this petition, click here.

Waiting for a government agency to pass a bill, write checks, print envelopes, checks, and send them out would take much longer than an immediate gas tax suspension would, DeMaio added.