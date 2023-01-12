A ban on gas stoves is a “prohibitively bad policy” says Michael Curran





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first weeks of 2023, it was reported that the Biden administration was seeking to ban natural gas stoves on the federal level. Later, the White House announced it was not in support of the ban.

Logistically, replacing gas stoves with electric stoves would create a higher strain on an already strained power grid. In California, planned and unplanned outages have impacted crowded cities during cold and hot months over the last decade.

However, in the Golden State, natural gas stoves are becoming more expensive every day in correlation to the skyrocketing prices of natural gas. Some reports draw the conclusion that these prices are due to green politics and restrictive environmentalist legislation in the state.

Attorney Michael Curran of Curran and Curran Law joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the potential ban on gas stoves and the price of natural gas in the state.