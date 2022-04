A chance meeting and common bond leads these two lacrosse players to a lifelong friendship

It was a chance meeting, 9-year-old Carsyn Majors going to the San Marcos Knights girls lacrosse game with her Encinitas Mustangs girls lacrosse team.

While she was there, she saw someone who looked like her, rocking her bald head, and so she approached Scarlett Hall, and they discovered they both are living with Alopecia.

A quick meeting, forming a lifelong bond.