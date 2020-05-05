A coronavirus survivor in San Diego is crediting the antiviral drug Remdesivir

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A coronavirus survivor in San Diego is crediting the antiviral drug Remdesivir with possibly saving his life.

Rich Pickett joined Good Morning San Diego to share his experience and thoughts on experimental treatments.

Pickett said he was likely exposed in the middle of March, tested a week later and went to the ER on April 1st.

The day after he was admitted to the hospital he was on a ventilator and induced coma. Rich said his wife told his doctor to use Remdisivir even if it didn’t work.

Two weeks later his symptoms where better and he was discharged on April 17th.

“I used a walker for 2-3 days, then ditched it, used a walking stick for 2 days, then got tire of that — haven’t stopped since – doing my work with Angel Flight West, other volunteer work, teaching our grandson remotely math (using Zoom), and getting ready to fly,” said Pickett.