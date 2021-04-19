A COVID-19 antibody treatment center to open in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA – San Diego County and San Ysidro Health will open the MARC at SY Health for early COVID-19 treatment.

A former Chula Vista fire station will become the county’s second monoclonal antibody regional treatment center.

The MARC model is a collaboration among federal, state, county and community partners to provide early treatment to COVID-19-positive individuals at no cost, regardless of health insurance or immigration status.

Services are available seven days a week, and a physician referral is not required.