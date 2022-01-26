A ‘Final Round After Party’ is taking place at Monarch Ocean Pub on Saturday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Ernie Hahn, with Dream Hahn, about the “Final Round After Party” taking place at Monarch Ocean Pub on Saturday.

Saturday the 29th from 3:00-9:00 p.m. they’ll be throwing a final round after party for the Farmer’s Open attendees. For $200/person you get complimentary food, cocktails(limited), and liquor wine and beer tastings.

This is to benefit the Charley Hoffman Foundation.