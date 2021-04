A financial consultant’s tips on a successful tax season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tax Day usually falls in April, but this year, taxpayer dues must be turned in by May 17.

Financial consultant and CEO of Sexton Advisory Group, Steve Sexton, joined KUSI on Good Morning San Diego to give viewers tips as the postponed tax filing deadline creeps closer.

Overall, Sexton’s tips are to get organized, file early, beware of costly tax scams, check your tax preparer’s credentials, and seek help if needed.