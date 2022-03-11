A ‘gas tax holiday’ that would save you $1.20 at the pump, too good to be true?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Now that gas prices in San Diego are averaging almost $6-per-gallon and real people are having to make real life choices about where to cut back.

While all of us suffer, a few lawmakers in Sacramento are proposing a “gas tax holiday” that could save us about $1.20 a gallon.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Dan Plante was out getting all the inside details about how hard-working Americans are sacrificing their wallets for the gas pump.