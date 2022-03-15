A ‘Gas Tax Suspension’ Board Letter to be brought to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican lawmakers did not get enough votes to temporarily suspend California’s gas tax.

Legislative republicans called for a six-month stop on California’s 51-cent per gallon gas tax in response to the record high gas prices.

The proposal would have backfilled the lost money from the state’s 45 billion-dollar surpluses and if approved Californians would have seen relief at the pump immediately.

54 votes were needed, but only 18 agreed with the suspension. Three San Diego assembly members voted against the proposal which includes Chris Ward and Tasha Boerner Horvath.

Two republicans voted in support while democrat Brian Maienschein was absent.

On Tuesday Supervisors Jim Desmond & Joel Anderson are to meet with the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to contact the Governor directly to introduce a “Gas Tax Suspension” that would suspend the gas tax for a year.

“People in my district are suffering from these outrageous gas prices. That’s why I was thankful for the opportunity to join Supervisor Jim Desmond in co-authoring this Board Letter,” shared Joel Anderson. He added, “No one should have to choose between paying their monthly bills and affording to put gas in their car, especially when the overwhelming majority of my constituents rely on motor vehicles and there is no feasible public transportation alternative.”

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out in the Morena with more details about the Board Letter to hit the County Board of Supervisors today.