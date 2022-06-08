A Great Day in the Stoke provides a safe space for Black surfers to connect and surf

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Saturday, Huntington Beach hosted a Great Day in the Stoke.

The organizers called it the “largest gathering of Black surfers in history,” with a morning full of surfing, yoga, and lessons.

This event was designed to create a safe space for Black surfers to connect, recognize and award leaders in the community, and provide free surf lessons.

Nathan Fluellen, Founder of A Great Day in the Stoke, joined KUSI to talk about the event.