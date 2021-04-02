Luxury home on Mt Helix is proposed home for violent sex offender





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man has been diagnosed with violent sexual tendencies and has been convicted of crimes including child molestation and kidnapping. Now, state officials are considering placing Douglas Badger in an upscale neighborhood near El Cajon.

The home located at 10957 Horizon Hills in Mt. Helix is a little more than a half mile away from an elementary school. The 4 bedroom home has an estimated value of $760,000.

Badger was found guilty of assaulting young males at gunpoint. He served five separate prison terms and had three parole violations.In 1991 he was sentenced to another 10 years but ended up being civilly committed to a state hospital after officials classified him as a sexually violent predator.

Due to current COVID-19 health concerns, a placement hearing will be held via ZOOM. Comments will be accepted during this hearing on:

April 20, 2021

9:00 a.m.

San Diego Superior Court

Virtually (Department 1702)

San Diego, CA 92101

Via ZOOM (Phone or Computer)

Computer Link: https://sd1502.zoom.us/i/81385665929

Webinar ID: 813 8566 5929

You can e-mail your comments to: sdsafe@sdsheriff.org. You can also call (858) 495-3619. You can mail your comments to:

SVP Release/SAFE Task Force

9425 Chesapeake Drive

San Diego, CA 92123

Public comments will be accepted between March 26 and April 9, 2021.