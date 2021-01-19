A local San Diegan starts an initiative “Cans4Books” to give back to the community

Trisha Goolsby is a local San Diegan and started an initiative “Cans4Book”. She is currently working alone and driving around San Diego county to collect recyclables which then she brings to the San Diego CRV Center for a profit.

Her goal is to inspire others to help those in need. With a background in education, her overall goal is to use her profits and government funding from the recyclables to buy children’s books.

“Reading is knowledge and knowledge is the best gift that we could ever give children” Goolsby states. She wishes to bring the community together and make “Cans4Books” spread nationally.

