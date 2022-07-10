A local San Diego man sings National Anthem at OTL for 25th year

Teams from across the country will square off in the Sixty Ninth Annual Over the Line World Championships Tournament at Fiesta Island. This year’s tournament will return to the two weekend format we are all so familiar with. These teams will battle for the right to call themselves the World Champions of Over the Line, and join the small community of players that are World Champions.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was at Fiesta Island for day two of OTL and spoke with Alfonzo Lealcala, who sang the National Anthem at OTL for his 25th year.

The environment at the Over the Line World Championships is one of a kind, walking around Fiesta Island with a cold drink in hand with your toes in the sand is an experience unlike any other.