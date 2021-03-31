A look inside the Hollandia Dairy facility in San Marcos

Hollandia Dairy has been in business in San Diego for more than 60 years. They are family owned and have a facility up in San Marcos. Hollandia delivers 80,000 gallons of milk out of the facility daily to the Southern California region. The turn around from cow to you is pretty darn quick. They have four dairy farms including one in San Jacinto. Essentially the cows are milked at 5am. By 7am the milk is at the facility and by the afternoon it is headed out to you.