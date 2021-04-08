‘A lot of demand for skills in philosophy and the arts,’ says lead Artificial Intelligence Advisor





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With Zoom school being the only option for many in the last year, some parents may feel deterred from artificial intelligence entering the classroom.

But others, such as Neil Sahota, lead Artificial Intelligence Advisor to the United Nations, says AI can enhance and streamline some processes in the classroom.

For example, AI could be used to make grading quicker and easier.

Furthermore, educators are tasked with the need to update curriculum for students to ensure they stay competitive in a rapidly changing job market.

Of equal importance is bridging the digital divide, in which underserved communities are increasingly left in lower income brackets because they simply don’t have access to resources.

Neil Sahota, lead Artificial Intelligence Advisor to the United Nations, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss AI’s role in education.