A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral

NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister. Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year.
Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.
Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.
In this Oct. 12, 2000 file photo, a Mr. Potato Head statue stands outside the Hasbro, Inc. headquarters in Pawtucket, R.I. The patent system hasn’t changed much since 1952 when Sony was coming out with its first pocket-sized transistor radio and bar codes and Mr. Potato Head were among the inventions patented. Now, after years of trying, Congress may be about to do something about that. The Senate is about to take up the “Patent Reform Act,” which would significantly overhaul a 1952 law and, supporters say, bring the patent system in line with 21st century technology of biogenetics and artificial intelligence. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)