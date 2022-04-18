A motorcyclist died in crash with SUV in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – A man on a motorcycle died in a crash with an SUV in Lakeside, authorities said Monday.

The man on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was riding south on Winter Gardens Boulevard when he collided with a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a 68- year-old motorist at the intersection on Sapota Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle struck the left side of the SUV, and the man was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he died upon arrival, authorities said. His name was being withheld, pending notification of relatives.

The man driving the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital, CHP officials said.

No other information was released.