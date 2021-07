A new beginning: La Mesa holds ceremony for bank burned in 2020 riots

LA MESA (KUSI) – It’s been 14 months after violent riots in La Mesa, and the city has taken another step towards healing.

The Union Bank that burned down on May 30, 2020 is finally being rebuilt at the same site it was destroyed over a year ago.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from today’s groundbreaking ceremony with more.