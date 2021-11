A new type of Christmas play at the OnStage Playhouse, ‘A People’s Cuban Christmas Tale’





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Mark Mathis talked with playwright, Herbert Sigüenza, about the Dickens’ spin off classic Christmas story, based in Cuba. This play “A People’s Cuban Christmas Tale” will be at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8:00 p.m.

For tickets visit their website: www.onstageplayhouse.org