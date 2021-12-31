A new year, a new hope for a cleaner Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – For almost four decades now contaminated water has streamed across the border into Imperial Beach, but there is new hope in a turn around in the new year.

This is the longest running environmental disaster in American history, which federally enacted the Clean Water Act to fix and clean up the toxic sewage. Now, Mexico is making some small moves towards this big project to help the process begin.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has been following this story for 39 years, since college, and it is just now being addressed. On Good Evening San Diego, Dan Plante goes into more details about the efforts going into this long-standing project.