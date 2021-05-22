A nurse practitioner’s guide to moving from remote to in-person work

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out, many workers are heading back to the office after a year of remote work.

Here to help those worried about the long-awaited return was Tiffany Holm, Nurse Practitioner from Omombre.

Holm noted that human brains are naturally wired to resist change at first, even if they are good changes.

This response system is meant to help humans survive by avoiding painful consequences, but of course it also has the downside of too much comfortability stifling growth, which is also necessary for happiness and long-term survival.

For the first days back at in-person work, Holm recommends open-mindedness about the turn.

Most such companies are looking at a hybrid motel for the return, Holm noted.

For those considering leaving a job, changing careers, or starting work after finishing school, Holm recommends writing a personal mission statement defining who you are as a person.

If you’re unsure what your purpose is, pick something you’re curious about, and make choices that move you in that direction.