A packed Viejas Arena watches SDSU make history as buzzer beater shot sends Aztecs to National Championship

History is the only way to summarize Lamont Butler Jr.’s buzzer beater shot against FAU to send the 5-seeded San Diego State Aztecs to the National Championship.

Something SDSU has never seen before. Over 6,000 fans packed Viejas Arena to support their Aztecs who took the court from over 1,400 miles away in NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

An arena filled with emotion and pride. No better way to celebrate than to storm the court.