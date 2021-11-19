‘A Plague Upon our House’ M.D. Scott W. Atlas’s fight at the White House to stop COVID from destroying America





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The book “A Plague Upon our House: My Fight at the Trump White House to Stop COVID from Destroying America” is said to clear up some facts about COVID and the public advice given during the peak of the pandemic.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Dr. Scott W. Atlas about his new book and his fight at the Trump White House to stop COVID from destroying America.

Jacketed Hardcover

On-Sale: Nov. 23rd, 2021

$28.00 US / $37.00 CAD