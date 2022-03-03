Prayer of peace for Ukraine being held Thursday night





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The House of Ukraine will hold a prayer for peace in Ukraine at the St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to come pray and help Ukraine through donations.

The church is located at 9558 Campo Rd. in Spring Valley.

The National Bank of Ukraine has opened a special account specifically to fund the Ukrainian Army. Any one from any country can donate with any currency.

Donations may also be made to these groups:

More donation links and resources can be found at House of Ukraine’s website.

The House of Ukraine has also been holding multiple rallies and vigils for the people of Ukraine.

If you want to learn more about how you can help, you can contact Rubin directly at: houseofukraine@gmail.com

Vera Skop, who is a House of Ukraine Board Member, was born to Ukrainian parents and joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.