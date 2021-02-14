A psychotherapist’s advice on managing your Valentine’s Day expectations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Anyone can have a long way to fall if their Valentine’s Day expectations are really high.

KUSI spoke with Margena Carter, licensed psychotherapist, mental health and relationship expert, and Founder of Carter Care Therapeutic Services, on a few ways to manage Valentine’s Day in a healthy way.

Carter also hosts “Coffee on The Couch,” an Instagram series in which she discusses mental health and relationships.