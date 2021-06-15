‘A Sailor’s Wife’ children’s book blog holding fundraiser for Rady Children’s Hospital

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Military blog, “A Sailor’s Wife,” will be holding a fundraiser for Rady Children’s Hospital.

Kristal Leon, creator of A Sailor’s Wife, and John Masiulionis, Manager at Empowered Publicity LLC, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss their fundraising efforts.

They have incorporated children’s books reviews, Leon explained, as she believes it is important to the community.

A Sailor’s Wife was created to give back, Leon added.