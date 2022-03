A San Diegan is set to take off on a 5,000 mile bike ride to raise money for breast cancer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diegan is set to take off on a 5,000 mile solo bike ride from San Diego to New York in effort to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

This bike ride is part of the 2022 Pink Pedals 4 A Cure.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Al and Terry Reszel to talk about how you can help donate to the cause.