A San Diego Black hero for every day of February

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City Hall will be recognizing Black History Month for February.

The People’s Councilmember is featuring a Black San Diego “Hero of the Day” on her official Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts in order to elevate Black voices and achievements.

The Councilmember declared Feb. 2 “Dr. William Tayari Howard Day,” as Howard began his 50-year professional broadcasting career in San Diego.

Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe of District 4 joined KUSI to discuss Black History Month.