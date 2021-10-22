A search for Maya Millete is taking place in Borrego Springs this weekend





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, Chula Vista Police arrested Larry Millete, the husband of missing woman Maya Millete.

Maya Millete still has not been found, and Larry pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Thursday.

Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, and her husband Richard Drouaillet, have organized a search for Maya in Borrego Springs this weekend. They are welcoming the public to join in and help, as their search for Maya is not stopping.

Plus, a prayer vigil for Maya will be held Friday evening at Mount San Miguel Park in Chula Vista at 6:00 P.M.