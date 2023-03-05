A season finale to remember, Aztecs win Mountain West regular season title at home

San Diego State clinch the Mountain West regular season title outright in front of a crowd of over 12,000 at Viejas Arena. A night no one will forget, fans, family members, and of course the seniors.

Aztecs stacked with a mature team of seniors. Adam Seiko, Matt Bradley, Nathan Mensah, Aguek Arop, and Keshad Johnson being at the core of honorees.

Next up, the Mountain West tournament and of course the looming NCAA tournament. With much on the mind and lots to focus on, when asked about senior night and being given the chance the moment to pause and reflect on all the program has given Senior standout guard Matt Bradley.. Bradley says, “Just the National Anthem, that was the last time I just gave everyone a glare, the audience, and my coaches and I’m just amazed by how one time flies, but two.. how grateful I am to be here.”