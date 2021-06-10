A sister’s fight for justice: Rebecca Zahau

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of the most famous news stories here in San Diego is the case of Rebecca Zahau.

Images of a beautiful young Asian woman, found naked and bound, hanging from a balcony of a mansion in Coronado, went viral on social media.

The sheriff’s department says she committed suicide. But her family doesn’t believe that theory, saying if you knew Rebecca, you would understand why she could never take her own life. In this exclusive interview, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries spoke to the person who grew up with Rebecca and knows her better than anyone else — her sister, Mary.