A Tale of Survival: Vista distillery shifts from vodka to hand sanitizer





VISTA (KUSI) – It’s the “art of the pivot” at this Vista distillery, the COVID-19 outbreak forced the distillery to make some quick changes. turning from the production of vodka to hand sanitizer.

When bars and restaurants closed in March because of the pandemic, Misadventure & Company made a quick decision to start making hand sanitizer to meet the sudden need for personal sanitation products.

That gamble paid off for CEO Sam Chereskin who said his company has sold about 18,000 units of sanitizer since March. The product is sold online and its FDA compliant. Instead of layoffs, Chereskin said he was able to add four new employees.

Proceeds from the sanitizer also allowed the company to automate the vodka still which Chereskin credits for the production of a vodka, that is more consistent in quality and better than ever before.

The Misadventure vodka is different than other vodkas. It’s a carbon negative product, that’s made from excess baked goods such as donuts and pastries that have been donated to the San Diego Food Bank.

Rather than having them thrown out, because they lack nutritional value, the baked goods are used by the distillery and made into vodka.

Last month, Misadventure & Company went back to firing up its vodka production, making both sanitizer and spirits. The company said it’s donating 15% of its profit to Johns Hopkins, UCSD Health and other institutions that conduct research on the coronavirus.

Next week, the public will get a chance to visit the distillery and sample the vodka. Misadventure & Company is opening a small outdoor restaurant and tasting area on August 27, which is something the CEO of the small distillery could never have imagined six months ago.

A tale of survival: a Vista vodka distillery has found a way to survive the economic blows inflicted by #COVID19. @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/QDtlBUOIDk — Sasha Foo KUSI (@SashaFooKUSI) August 20, 2020