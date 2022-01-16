A vaccine mandate is the last thing small businesses need to deal with, says Alfredo Ortiz

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s mandate on Jan. 13 to require companies with 100+ employees to get all their employees vaccinated or tested regularly.

However, the high court is allowing a federal vaccine mandate for some health care workers.

Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.

Ortiz described that the mandate could have affected millions of small business employees.

20-25% of the small business labor force could have been lost, according to their own polling, explained Ortiz.

